Mets Release David Wright, Move Him into Special Adviser Role to COO and GM
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 2m
The New York Mets announced Monday former third baseman David Wright has agreed to join the team's front office as a special adviser to COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright on joining the Mets front office: "I look forward to contributing and taking the challenges of this new role" https://t.co/qyxGGW9GYhTV / Radio Network
-
Reminder that the #Mets could very much use: - starting outfielder - backup SS - SP - LH reliever This report is grim.Indications are the Mets will wait out the market and see if anything makes sense for bullpen. Unclear how much Brodie Van Wagenen has left to spend this offseason, but it isn’t a lot.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I've interviewed @Collin_McHugh 2x and I remember telling Baseball Tonight producers he could be a future analyst But for now, he's a host of @Twelve6Podcast - check out its Twitter and give it a listenBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @extrabaggs: News flash: All 30 teams can afford Bryce Harper. https://t.co/e2swEYqUsxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: David Wright will assume a new role with the club as Special Advisor to #Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and @GMBVW. In a related move, the organization and David mutually agreed to his release from the current roster. https://t.co/C03PDVR4zOBeat Writer / Columnist
