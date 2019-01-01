New York Mets

North Jersey
83090572-3a26-40ef-b159-5fc74d7cfec8-wright

David Wright to join Mets front office as assistant, and is released from 40-man roster

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 5m

David Wright will join Brodie Van Wagenen's front office with the Mets as a special assistant, according to a source.

Tweets