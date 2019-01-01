New York Mets

Double G Sports
Will the New York Mets continue to make big moves?

by: Jesse Natale Double G Sports

As the offseason rolls on, the New York Mets continue to make moves. The team has made trades to acquire outfielder Keon Broxton, and infielders, J.D. Davis, and Cody Bohanek. The Mets also shipped Kevin Plawecki to the Cleveland Indians for RHP...

Tweets