New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will the New York Mets continue to make big moves?
by: Jesse Natale — Double G Sports 2m
As the offseason rolls on, the New York Mets continue to make moves. The team has made trades to acquire outfielder Keon Broxton, and infielders, J.D. Davis, and Cody Bohanek. The Mets also shipped Kevin Plawecki to the Cleveland Indians for RHP...
Tweets
-
NL Notes: Harper, Machado, Rendon, Cubs, Mets https://t.co/XrBIusaZEFBlogger / Podcaster
-
We are pleased to welcome Nick Diunte (@ExamineBaseball) to Metsmerized Online. Nick brings many years of experience as a journalist and accomplished baseball writer, and we know you will enjoy reading his thoughts and insights. Welcome to the MMO Team, Nick, and LGM! ??Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lots of picks = lots of options https://t.co/S8wMKDwQPzBlogger / Podcaster
-
After a weekend flurry, where do the Mets stand in their offseason plans? https://t.co/ZLpigrzQSoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets release David Wright!!!!!!https://t.co/KyYYVrNLKyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Say this for Alabama: Much like the Patriots, they may infuriate *some with their dominance, but they play in entertaining championship games.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets