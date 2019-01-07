New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-01-06-at-7.02.07-pm

Better look at Syracuse Mets caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 45s

Saw these on Lids.  Maybe I’m my usual forgetful but I think this is a better look at what we have previously seen.  On Lids.  Also baseball caps should not cost $35. The best of the three is the Bluebryd. (the one on the right for those not down...

Tweets