New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10330161_154511658_lowres

The Mets Don’t Realize What They Don’t Know

by: John Edwards Mets Merized Online 5m

The "Dunning-Kruger" effect is a psychological effect in which someone with poor intelligence fails to recognize their own intellectual shortcomings as a result of said shortcomings and instead pe

Tweets