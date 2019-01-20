New York Mets

Mets Merized
Amed-rosario

2019 Breakout: Rosario Ready to Unleash Full Potential

by: Brian Devine

If you looked at Amed Rosario’s numbers purely on the surface, you wouldn’t think that he is a potential star in the making. But dig deeper into his stats, and you’ll find reason to believe

