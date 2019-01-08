New York Mets
New York Mets: Mets got impressive talent from Kevin Plawecki, J.D. Davis deals
by: Alex Jordan — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 3m
Ex-New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki went sent to the Cleveland Indians while the Houston Astros sent infielder J.D. Davis to New York. Both deals mean ...
Oh! Yes, please!!!Apparently there’s a loose cat and an empty bag somewhere nearby. Just conjecture here. Don’t freak out on me. Richard Schiff Confirms Talks Of Long-Rumored ‘The West Wing’ Reboot – Deadline https://t.co/x5qA1Sa7NeBeat Writer / Columnist
David Wright is moving into #Mets front office: https://t.co/vqSlGI8XUhBlogger / Podcaster
Short-handed or not, the #Nets must take advantage of a weak Atlanta team (12-27) that will be on the second night of a back-to-back https://t.co/u6pVqdFw24 via @GregLogan1Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets will host their annual Winter Blood Drive on Wednesday, with donating fans receiving a voucher for two free tickets to select 2019 home games. https://t.co/1WpFiAUYKUBlogger / Podcaster
35.TV / Radio Network
RT @SotoC803: Total deferred compensation information for Wright. $3M deferred from 2013 (no interest) $2.5M deferred from 2014-2020 (no interest) $6M deferred from 2019 (2.5% interest) $5.1M paid 2021 - 2023 $0.8M interest paid 2023 $3.1M paid 2024 - 2025 $5M remaining payments unknown. https://t.co/dTMxmA9KaFBlogger / Podcaster
