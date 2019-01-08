New York Mets

Mets sign reliever Santiago on Minors deal

The Mets announced Tuesday that they've signed left-hander Hector Santiago to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training. Santiago had a 4.50 ERA in 49 appearances for the White Sox last season with 103 strikeouts in 102 innings,...

