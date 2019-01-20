New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2018 Mets Report Card: Michael Conforto, OF
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 1m
Michael Conforto, OFPlayer Data: Age: 25, B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 153 G, 638 PA, 28 HR, 82 RBI, 84 BB, 159 K, .243/.350/.448Advanced Stats: .289 BABIP, 120 wRC+, .342 wOBA, 124 OPS+, 2.9 bWAR
Tweets
-
Ummm.Alabama authorities are warning motorists not to eat chicken tenders they find on the highway. https://t.co/GPP6GsoLDh https://t.co/BEiyr09Ch2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A top pitcher could still be on the move this offseason https://t.co/eojOIjf3FABlogger / Podcaster
-
Hello old friend.Owner / Front Office
-
RT @ChristinaMets15: I can't keep track of how many #MetsTwitter people call Amed Rosario their son, but @MetsMerized just dropped an Amed Hype-Post and I'm ABOUT IT.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Screw it .. if you’re trading prospects might as well trade them for a bat of Castellanos’s caliber. #Mets#Tigers trade talks with #Braves on Nick Castellanos have not progressed since dialogue last month around the winter meetings, source says, although Atlanta remains active in corner OF market. @MLB @MLBNetworkMinors
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Excited to say we have a Mets minor leaguer writing a series for us at @MetsMerized, and he will make his debut later today!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets