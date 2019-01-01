New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Should Pass on A.J. Pollock
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 5m
The chorus for the Mets to sign A.J. Pollock seems to be growing, but it says here that the Mets should take a pass. Mets should just say no to A.J. Pollock. You know who he is?
Tweets
-
Ummm.Alabama authorities are warning motorists not to eat chicken tenders they find on the highway. https://t.co/GPP6GsoLDh https://t.co/BEiyr09Ch2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A top pitcher could still be on the move this offseason https://t.co/eojOIjf3FABlogger / Podcaster
-
Hello old friend.Owner / Front Office
-
RT @ChristinaMets15: I can't keep track of how many #MetsTwitter people call Amed Rosario their son, but @MetsMerized just dropped an Amed Hype-Post and I'm ABOUT IT.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Screw it .. if you’re trading prospects might as well trade them for a bat of Castellanos’s caliber. #Mets#Tigers trade talks with #Braves on Nick Castellanos have not progressed since dialogue last month around the winter meetings, source says, although Atlanta remains active in corner OF market. @MLB @MLBNetworkMinors
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Excited to say we have a Mets minor leaguer writing a series for us at @MetsMerized, and he will make his debut later today!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets