New York Mets

Blogging Mets

Mets Should Pass on A.J. Pollock

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 5m

The chorus for the Mets to sign A.J. Pollock seems to be growing, but it says here that the Mets should take a pass. Mets should just say no to A.J. Pollock. You know who he is?

Tweets