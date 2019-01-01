New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2019%252f0108%252fr486290_1296x729_16%252d9

Mets adds LHP Santiago on minor league deal

by: Bradford Doolittle ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m

Lefty Hector Santiago is joining the Mets on a minor league deal that could be worth close to $2.5 million if he reaches the majors and hits performance bonuses.

Tweets