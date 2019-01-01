New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Citifield2

Mets: Van Wagenen Switching To His Legos Set To Complete The Puzzle

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1m

Brodie Van Wagen, the Mets new GM, began the offseason with a splash off the diving board. He's off on a different track now, filling in the smaller pieces.

Tweets