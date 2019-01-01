New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Brian Dozier
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3m
According to Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports, the New York Mets have reportedly shown interest -- and spoken to -- free agent second baseman, Brian Dozier."[The] Mets are among [the] teams to hav
Tweets
-
No. 24 St. John's goes cold late in loss to Villanova: https://t.co/8rxDim7tNcBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JillCallison: So @MickeyJannis does it all: pitches, coaches kids with a love for baseball AND blogs? He’s amazing! https://t.co/7prUWMNY2QBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JillCallison: So @MickeyJannis does it all: pitches, coaches kids with a love for baseball AND blogs? He’s amazing! https://t.co/7prUWMNY2QBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSilvaMedia: The latest Talkin’ #Mets podcast. https://t.co/wmUWVv7eCqBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSilvaMedia: The latest Talkin’ #Mets podcast. https://t.co/wmUWVv7eCqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why would he possibly leave here? And why would he possibly go there? https://t.co/nHQCEgegJyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets