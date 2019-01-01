New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11087765_154511658_lowres-e1546995531262

Mets Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Brian Dozier

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Jon Heyman of FanCred Sports, the New York Mets have reportedly shown interest -- and spoken to -- free agent second baseman, Brian Dozier."[The] Mets are among [the] teams to hav

Tweets