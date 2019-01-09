New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets showing interest 2B Brian Dozier (Report)
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 8m
The New York Mets have been active during the offseason and they may be interested in Brian Dozier for the infield.
Tweets
-
Joe Harris drains a 3-pointer -- 'Bird Box' style https://t.co/ljPM5fkNKTBlogger / Podcaster
-
An ugly end to an ugly road trip https://t.co/AmQi0fbHwmBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Knicks never had a chance https://t.co/yr8C1XY6WvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Islanders' rookie making his mark https://t.co/f59jFg55JqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Is this the end of the Patriots' dynasty, or is it another false alarm? https://t.co/xD6RwutlpWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watch what you eat! https://t.co/1yUIqQHVUgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets