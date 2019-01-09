New York Mets

What Does David Wright's Release Mean For The 2019 New York Mets?

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 7s

David Wright's career is officially over after he was released by the Mets on Monday. Now it's time to see how the Mets plan to use the money he was scheduled to make in 2019.

