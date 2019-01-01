New York Mets
Orioles-Yanks, Mets-Nats start MLB's regular opening day
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 7m
NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Yankees host Baltimore and Washington is at home against the New York Mets on March 28, the first games of the earliest regular major league opening day.
