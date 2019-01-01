New York Mets

Mets' d'Arnaud gets $40,000 raise after missing most of 2018

by: AP Fox Sports 16s

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud got a $40,000 raise from the New York Mets to $3,515,000 despite missing nearly all of last season following Tommy John surgery

