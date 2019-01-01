New York Mets

Mets catcher d'Arnaud gets slight raise to $3.5M

David Schoenfield ESPN New York: Mets Blog

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who had season-ending elbow surgery after just four games last season, will make just more than $3.5 million after getting a $40,000 raise for 2019.

