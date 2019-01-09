New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ed Kranepool, Art Shamsky excited for upcoming events honoring Mets' 1969 title team
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 8m
Ed Kranepool and Art Shamsky, two of the members of the 1969 Mets, visited Citi Field on Wednesday morning.
Tweets
-
Let the offers roll in https://t.co/kM3ZzedfuvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ed Kranepool's kidney transplant has been put off due to a donor's health issue. The former longtime Met said fans have been calling up, volunteering to give him one of theirs. No match yet. My @NewsdaySports story: https://t.co/1mZnVc4Tq2 #Mets #MLB #nymetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TeamVivalo: @LizetteSalas5 is the best, good times! https://t.co/U1yfB4g9L9Blogger / Podcaster
-
hello, i am currently a white sox fanSOURCE: The race to sign Manny Machado is down to two teams - the #Phillies and the #WhiteSox. #ZDigital #ZDeportes @z101digital @ZDeportesBlogger / Podcaster
-
Our @TeamVivalo had @lpga_tour pro @lizettesalas5 out on 33rd Street to face the impossible concrete putting greens of NYC. The @aon_plc #aonriskrewardchallenge starts next week!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ex-Met Ed Kranepool still waiting for a kidney after transplant put off due to health issue: https://t.co/8R0vcFjp4pBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets