2 Amazin' Mets on hand for team blood drive
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
NEW YORK -- The Mets had their annual blood drive on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field, with former Mets first baseman Ed Kranepool and outfielder Art Shamsky, two heroes from the 1969 World Series championship team, greeting hundreds of fans who...
