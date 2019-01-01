New York Mets

Mets Merized

Grandal Signs One-Year Deal With Brewers

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 8m

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Milwaukee Brewers have signed Yasmani Grandal to a one-year deal, pending a physical. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the deal is for $18.25 million

Tweets