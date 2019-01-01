Effectively Wild Episode 1320: Mets Are From Mars

Hey Eddie, we're all praying and pulling for you. Hope your doctors find a match real soon. ?? You were one of my earliest favorite Met!!! Looking forward to seeing you at Citi Field this season!!! LGM ??

Brian Heyman #Mets #MLB #nymets Ed Kranepool's kidney transplant has been put off due to a donor's health issue. The former longtime Met said fans have been calling up, volunteering to give him one of theirs. No match yet. My @ NewsdaySports story: https://t.co/1mZnVc4Tq2