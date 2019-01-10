New York Mets

The Mets Police
Wintry_pom_3_400x

Sexy Shirtless Syndergaard? You’ll look

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

As a multitasking straight male who can both like Daniel Murphy’s baseball skills AND think the Mets should have a Pride Cap, I have no problem telling you that my #1 follower is looking sexy here.  I am not looking to date him, but my man looks good.

Tweets