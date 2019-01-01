New York Mets

Deadspin
Xuiyn2znzod7bmn04utg

Brewers Improve Team Through Novel Strategy Of Spending Money On Talented Player

by: Lauren Theisen Deadspin 5m

After a long, icy stretch in which the most noteworthy signing was probably Troy Tulowitzki, the hot stove finally flashed some sparks on Wednesday night, as the Milwaukee Brewers got out their checkbooks to pick up a top-notch free agent. Former...

Tweets