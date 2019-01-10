New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This Is Such a Bad Break for Noah Syndergaard
by: Kyle Koster — The Big Lead 12m
This is not what you like to see.
Tweets
-
Rosenthal reports that Grandal was the one who turned down the #Mets offer & not his agents. Sounds like he wanted an AAV closer to the 2019 QO - which he received in th one-year deal with Milwaukee."This was a bit of stunner, no question about it." @Ken_Rosenthal breaks down Yasmani Grandal's reported one-year, $18.25 million deal with the #Brewers. https://t.co/p8XqgNM00XBlogger / Podcaster
-
The best line of the entire series came in Episode 1. "What, no (effin') ziti now?""The Sopranos" first episode debuted on this date 20 years ago and ESPN's @TJQuinnESPN has dropped one hell of a theory about the show's finale: TRAINA THOUGHTS https://t.co/GkH9rOFHigBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @david_j_roth: Also it seems like some people are faulting Grandal for not taking whatever the rumored multi-year offer was that he got from the Mets and I just want to make clear that no such offer ever existed in this or any other conceivable universe.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB rumors: Giants make Joe Panik available via trade as second base market heats up; Mets want a lefty reliever https://t.co/bIWoHkv4sJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“...Washington will be taxed 50 percent for the first $20 million it spends over the limit followed by “62 percent on the next $20 million and 95 percent on any amount over $246 million” according to AP.”With this deal.....the #Nationals MLB Tax payroll (per Cots Baseball Contracts) will be around $200.7M with arbitration estimates. Gives them ~$5M left to spend. As a 3rd time offender, if Bryce Harper re-signs with them at a $35M AAV......it would end up costing them ~$50M/yr https://t.co/TIyo2XWIViBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @enosarris: Odds of work stoppage rose with the Grandal deal, should’ve been one of the four or five biggest deals on the market this year.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets