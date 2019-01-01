New York Mets

Mets Merized

Old Time Mets: The Under-Appreciated Jim Hickman

by: Barry Duchan

If Marv Throneberry symbolized the bumbling incompetence of the early New York Mets, Rod Kanehl the everyman quality, Ed Kranepool the hope for the future, and Roger Craig the frustration, nobody

