New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
“Selling” the Mets
by: Mets Critic — Mets Critic 2m
This is not about getting the Wilpons to sell the Mets. No, it's about the difficulties that arise when you hire a salesman to be the GM of a baseball team.
Tweets
-
RT @keithhernandez: My favorite photo. Only thing wrong is I just missed it, fouling it straight back. Look hard enough and you can find the ball. I’m sure I wanted that one back. https://t.co/IGG7FenWg9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Remember: By tomorrow the Mets and Jacob deGrom must either agree on a one year deal (expected in $14-16 mil range), or punt to further negotiations in advance of an arb hearing.TV / Radio Network
-
Thank you to everyone who came out and donated at yesterday’s #BloodDrive. We received 480 pints of blood that will help save 1,440 lives.Official Team Account
-
Thank you to everyone who came out and donated at yesterday’s #BloodDrive. We received 480 pints of blood that will help save 1,440 lives.Official Team Account
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: @QBConvention Extra Autograph Ticket Prices https://t.co/vMFWejmcObBlogger / Podcaster
-
The best.20 years ago today, @HBO aired the pilot episode for The Sopranos. The rest is history... https://t.co/Wv7p7IDsJZTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets