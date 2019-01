The LH Avilan, 29, appeared in 70 games between the Phillies & White Sox in 2018, posting a 3.09 FIP & 10.1 SO/9. Lefties slashed .220/.304/.341 against Avilan in ‘18. For his career he’s held LHH to a .581 OPS. Solid MiLB signing by the #Mets here.