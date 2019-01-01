New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Sign Lefty Reliever Luis Avilan to Minor League Deal

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 7m

The New York Mets announced on Thursday they've signed left-handed reliever Luis Avilan to a minor league deal. He will receive an invitation to major league camp.Avilan, 29, had a 3.77 ERA, 3

Tweets