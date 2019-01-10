New York Mets

Mets sign reliever Avilan to Minors deal

The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed left-handed pitcher Luis Avilan to a Minor League contract and invited him to Major League Spring Training. Avilan, 29, has played in parts of seven seasons in the Major Leagues with the...

