Mets, reliever Avilan agree to minor league deal
by: ESPN.com — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
Left-handed reliever Luis Avilan has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report to major league spring training.
Today's story as the 1969 Mets ready for the 50th-anniversary. Ed Kranepool is still hoping someone can help in his search for a kidney: https://t.co/2ZwfWEhtt7Beat Writer / Columnist
Brodie on Avilan: “Luis is a left-handed quality major league reliever who addresses another offseason priority. We are pleased to see these types of proven players want to be a part of what we are trying to build.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Given state of MLB Free agency--this sport needs a salary floor in the worst way--which will force low payroll teams to spend--it needs to sit side by side with luxury tax levels--for payroll balanceBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @timbhealey: Illuminating read from @zachkram on why teams shouldn’t worry about “overpaying” Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. https://t.co/6gnm6ClxVoBlogger / Podcaster
Tim Tebow gets engaged to 2017 Miss Universe https://t.co/ZfMk0ZQGH6TV / Radio Network
Illuminating read from @zachkram on why teams shouldn’t worry about “overpaying” Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. https://t.co/6gnm6ClxVoBeat Writer / Columnist
