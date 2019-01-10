New York Mets

New York Mets Sign Reliever Luis Avilan To Minor League Deal

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m

Despite calls from the team’s fan base to spend big, the New York Mets are continuing to focus on improving the fringes of their roster. The Mets announced today that they have signed left ha…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 1m
    BREAKING: The #Mets have signed a 2yr/$20m deal with INF Jed Lowrie. In 2018, Lowrie hit .267/.353.448 with 37 doubles, 23 HR and 99 RBI playing in 157 games. #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 1m
    Making their roster better, for starters.
    Alex Harrison
    @michaelgbaron This is disgusting! Like wtf are the Mets doing, getting the all Brodie team here? Don’t get me wrong I like lowrie but where is he playing and what’s the point of having McNeil if you’re going to have lowrie?
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 1m
    Yes. Basically.
    clee
    @michaelgbaron basically anytime someone needs a day off lowrie goes there, and mcneil goes to 3rd
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 2m
    Not great for Mets analytics department to be getting smaller.
    Andy Martino
    Source: the Yankees have hired analyst Chris Pang away from the Mets. Pang was one of the 3 full time analytics people under Alderson
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 2m
    .@Mets, INF Jed Lowrie agree to 2-year, $20 million deal, @Feinsand reports.
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 2m
    Would think that Lowrie handles *third base to start year with Frazier at first (as Alonso starts years in minors with control year looming). And obviously that adds depth assuming Alonso can be the everyday first baseman.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
