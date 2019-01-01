New York Mets

Sources: Mets, Lowrie agree for 2 years, $20M

Jeff Passan

The New York Mets have reached a two-year deal with free-agent infielder Jed Lowrie, league sources told ESPN, adding a versatile veteran to an overhauled team that hopes to compete in the loaded National League East this season.

