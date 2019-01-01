New York Mets
Mets sign veteran infielder Jed Lowrie to two-year deal, report says - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry @daynperry moments ago • 1 min read — CBS Sports 2m
The aggressive Mets have added a veteran infielder to the mix
Looking forward to the first “I totally meant to burn that pinch hitter” of 2019.Managing playing time could be a legitimate test for Mickey Callaway with the way the roster is currently configured.Blogger / Podcaster
NEWS: #Mets have signed veteran infielder Jed Lowrie to a 2-Year Deal worth $20 million per @jonmorosi.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets still need an everyday CF, but it's even harder now to see Pollock coming. They seem ready to use Lagares/Broxton I'd argue they could use another proven reliever, and I still think adding rotation depth would make sense.Beat Writer / Columnist
I mean, there's gotta be another shoe to drop with the Lowrie signing, right? There's having a deep team and then there's Jacques Cousteau looking at Jeff McNeil on the depth chart and saying "come up for air, young man".Blogger / Podcaster
tHe MeTs HaVe ToO mAnY gOoD iNfIElDeRs NoWBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets reportedly sign infielder Jed Lowrie to a two-year, $20 million deal. https://t.co/bSPrLT4xn7TV / Radio Network
