Source: Mets land Jed Lowrie on 2-year deal

by: N/A MLB: Mets 56s

The Mets' aggressive approach to the Hot Stove season continued on Thursday, as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand confirmed ESPN's Jeff Passan's original report that New York has signed free agent Jed Lowrie to a two-year deal worth $20 million. The club has...

