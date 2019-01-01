New York Mets

Mets sign Jed Lowrie to two-year, $20 million deal

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 5m

The New York Mets are adding another infielder to the mix. The Mets have signed Jed Lowrie to a two-year deal worth at least $20 million, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. The move makes sense for new team GM Brodie Van Wagenen, who...

