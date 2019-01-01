New York Mets
MLB hot stove: Mets sign infielder Jed Lowrie, report says
by: E.Jay Zarett — Sporting News 5m
Lowrie registered a .267/.353/.448 slash line and made his first All-Star team with the Athletics last season.
Mets still need an everyday CF, but it's even harder now to see Pollock coming. They seem ready to use Lagares/Broxton I'd argue they could use another proven reliever, and I still think adding rotation depth would make sense.Beat Writer / Columnist
I mean, there's gotta be another shoe to drop with the Lowrie signing, right? There's having a deep team and then there's Jacques Cousteau looking at Jeff McNeil on the depth chart and saying "come up for air, young man".Blogger / Podcaster
tHe MeTs HaVe ToO mAnY gOoD iNfIElDeRs NoWBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets reportedly sign infielder Jed Lowrie to a two-year, $20 million deal. https://t.co/bSPrLT4xn7TV / Radio Network
Updated story as Brodie eliminates the infield ifs with the financially surprising signing of Jed Lowrie: https://t.co/cwLXYvwAHaBeat Writer / Columnist
I'm glad you said it and not me.@Metstradamus I'm 100% betting that he supplants FrazierBlogger / Podcaster
