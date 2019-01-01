New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reports: Mets to Sign Jed Lowrie for Some Reason
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 2m
Multiple tweets and smoke signals Thursday evening say the Mets will sign free agent infielder Jed Lowrie. And almost every Mets fan asks, Why, exactly? Who knows?
Tweets
-
Mets still need an everyday CF, but it's even harder now to see Pollock coming. They seem ready to use Lagares/Broxton I'd argue they could use another proven reliever, and I still think adding rotation depth would make sense.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I mean, there's gotta be another shoe to drop with the Lowrie signing, right? There's having a deep team and then there's Jacques Cousteau looking at Jeff McNeil on the depth chart and saying "come up for air, young man".Blogger / Podcaster
-
tHe MeTs HaVe ToO mAnY gOoD iNfIElDeRs NoWBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets reportedly sign infielder Jed Lowrie to a two-year, $20 million deal. https://t.co/bSPrLT4xn7TV / Radio Network
-
Updated story as Brodie eliminates the infield ifs with the financially surprising signing of Jed Lowrie: https://t.co/cwLXYvwAHaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I'm glad you said it and not me.@Metstradamus I'm 100% betting that he supplants FrazierBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets