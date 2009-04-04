New York Mets

Here's why the Mets chose Jed Lowrie

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

Upon first hearing the Mets were closing in on a two-year, $20 million deal with Jed Lowrie, my first reaction was, what?

    John Harper @NYNJHarper 9m
    Anyway, if Alonso is ready, would think Mets' lineup looks like this on most days: Nimmo, Lowrie, Cano, Ramos, Conforto, Alonso, Rosario, Lagares/Broxton.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 10m
    Yes that’s true.
    @michaelgbaron Jed Lowrie hit the first ever unofficial grand slam at CitiField, on 4/4/09 during the exhibition Red Sox pre season game (Oliver Perez pitched that game.).
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 10m
    Brodie Van Wagenen has added 18 players from outside the organization since becoming GM of the #Mets
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 13m
    One aspect that was pointed out: Mets again going with veterans (which was something Sandy preferred to do) Cano-36 Ramos-31 Lowrie-34 (35 in April)
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 21m
    Congrats @TimothyRRyder - well deserved, bro!
    I'm pleased to announce that @TimothyRRyder has been promoted to Senior Writer for MMO. Tim was a big part of our success in 2018, and he's become an integral part of our Breaking News division. His passion for the Mets is so prevalent in his writing. Congratulations Tim! ???
    John Harper @NYNJHarper 23m
    Lowrie adds more depth, obviously, but I see it mostly as a hedge that Alonso isn't ready. Lowrie figures to get most ABs at 3B, w/Frazier sliding to 1B if necessary. And I guess we'll find out if McNeil can play OF.
