New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets reportedly sign nearly 35 year old second baseman Jed Lowrie to 2 years-20 million and you’ll never guess who used to be his Agent
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12s
As of 7:37pm the Mets had not sent me a press release about a player acquisition (SHOCKER) so I had to write my own. Again. And obviously they never send me images. METS SIGN IF JED LOWRIE TO A TWO YEAR MAJOR LEAGUE CONTRACT FLUSHING, N.Y.,...
Tweets
-
Dirk Koetter said that 2 years ago on Hard Knocks -- to his face. Didn't really sink in.Bruce Arians: Jameis Winston just needs to become smarter in decision-making https://t.co/ludQyIJ9xeTV / Radio Personality
-
Wow!!! That looks incredible!!!@MetsMerized I just drew his 85 Donruss card today! https://t.co/S157GwqAjPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Tebow is now engaged to a former Miss Universe. https://t.co/ocTEpO1vrQ #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Justin Wright-Foreman lifts @HofstraMBB to 11th straight win in triple-overtime victory over William & Mary: https://t.co/Nqtr1KK4d1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: Hey Mets Fans! Here's another great giveaway! ?? https://t.co/xyHEhWE3YhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: NEW COLUMN: Romo, Radio Apps, NBC Green Zone, Fox pregame https://t.co/Ev958b2zsR via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets