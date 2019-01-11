New York Mets

The Mets Police
C7ylbrjv0aans97

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets acquire Actual Major Leaguer who happens to be ex-Wags client

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Wags getting it done!  He brought in an Actual Major Leaguer in Jed Lowrie.  Like an actual legitimate depth piece!  Bravo.  I have LOTS MORE to say about it in last night’s piece...including the obvious conspiracy. WHEN WILL MANFRED DO SOMETHING?   Y

Tweets