2018 Offseason: Who’s Done Better, Mets vs Yankees
by: Michael Clinco — Double G Sports 39m
Normally when the Major League Baseball schedule drops for the new season, one of the first games that fans look to find is the rivalry games, and one of the top rivalry games every year is the New York Mets vs New York Yankees, better known as the...
Why did the Mets sign Jed Lowrie with an infield already in place? (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/EbpEirqE26TV / Radio Network
MLB Trade Rumors and News: Mets continue their busy offseason with signing of Jed Lowrie https://t.co/8VUZSws9LXBlogger / Podcaster
Over the last two seasons, only 14 players have posted the following combined stats: - 125 extra-base hits - .350 OBP - 8.0 bWAR Included: Jed Lowrie @Mets @MetsMerized #Mets #LGM @Jed_LowrieBlogger / Podcaster
goin on #HotStove with @RonDarlingJr @LaurenShehadi and Fran. lowrie, lemahieu, harper, machado, etc. @MLBNetwork nowBeat Writer / Columnist
Few notes on Jeff McNeil's versatility: Played a majority of his games as a freshman at Long Beach State as a left fielder (27) Here's his games played by position in pro ball: 1B - 3 2B - 271 SS - 44 3B - 161 CF - 3 LF - 4 RF - 2Blogger / Podcaster
Atlanta still has one of the best systems in baseball despite, ya know, all that stuff ($). https://t.co/3SDMro5oVrBlogger / Podcaster
