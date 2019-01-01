New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-2

Mets New Plan For Jeff McNeil

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 16m

The New York Mets added veteran infielder Jed Lowrie on a two-year deal Thursday night, despite that, they still fill like they have a plan for the versatile Jeff McNeil.According to Mike Puma

Tweets