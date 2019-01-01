New York Mets

Mets Merized

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Realmuto Market May Heat Up Again

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 3m

Dodgers "May Be Most Motivated" For RealmutoAccording to MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, the Marlins are still looking to move All-Star catcher and former-future-Met JT Realmuto, but at a heavy price. The

Tweets