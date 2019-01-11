New York Mets

The Mets Police
Images-2-1

Looks like Then-Agent Wags floated the idea of a player’s boycott if teams didn’t spend more money on Free Agents

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

This is interesting.   From one year ago.  Here, read… Agent Brodie Van Wagenen of CAA stopped short of using the word “collusion,” but said the behavior of owners “feels coordinated, rightly or wrongly.” “There is a rising tide among players for...

Tweets