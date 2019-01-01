New York Mets

Mets Critic
Jed_lowrie-676x450

Lowrie Lengthens Lineup

by: Mets Critic Mets Critic 2m

The Mets have signed veteran infielder Jed Lowrie to a 2 year, $20M contract. The switch-hitter has a career .262 average and .335 on-base percentage.

Tweets