New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Does Jed Lowrie signing definitely mean Peter Alonso won't make Mets' Opening Day roster?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 48s

While Peter Alonso has repeatedly said he wanted to be the Mets' Opening Day first baseman, signing Jed Lowrie means it's not a deal breaker if Alonso starts the season in the minors.

Tweets