Mets, Syndergaard Settle On $6.0 Million To Avoid Arbitration
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online
The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard have avoided arbitration, the right-handed pitcher will be paid $6.0 million during the 2019 season according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.MLB Trade R
