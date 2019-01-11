New York Mets
Noah Syndergaard avoids arbitration, gets one year $6 million Mets contract
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Noah Syndergaard and the Mets have agreed to one year, 6 million, which is exactly what The Mets Police said all winter while SNY was trading him. The Mets have not sent me a pass release but if they do I will share it. Add Mets Police to Apple...
