Noah Syndergaard avoids arbitration, gets one year $6 million Mets contract

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Noah Syndergaard and the Mets have agreed to one year, 6 million, which is exactly what The Mets Police said all winter while SNY was trading him. The Mets have not sent me a pass release but if they do I will share it.   Add Mets Police to Apple...

