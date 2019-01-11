New York Mets

Jacob deGrom avoids arbitration, signs 1 year for $17 million Mets contract

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

It’s like Bloggin-Dazs around here today.   The Mets Police Arbitration Desk is fully manned and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest.  And the latest is…. JDG signs one year, $17 million. That’s a lot of money.   Add Mets Police to Apple News...

